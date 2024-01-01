Shrimp tacos in Port Saint Lucie
Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Señor Jose's Mexican Restaurant And Cantina
Señor Jose's Mexican Restaurant And Cantina
466 sw Port Saint Lucie blvd unit 119-120, Port Saint Lucie
|2 Shrimp Puffy Tacos
|$12.00
Order of two 6 inch Puffy Crisp Flour Tortilla Topped with chopped lettuce, diced tomato, Pico de gallo, Mexican Cheese and sour cream.
More about Del Rio Restaurant - EM - 1291 Southwest Del Rio Boulevard
Del Rio Restaurant - EM - 1291 Southwest Del Rio Boulevard
1291 Southwest Del Rio Boulevard, Port Saint Lucie
|1x SHRIMP TACO
|$5.95
SHRIMP TACO MADE WITH HOME MADE CORN TORTILLA OR REGULAR FLOUR TORTILLA AND GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, LETTUCE, CHEESE,S SOUR CREAM, CILANTRO ON TOP