Shrimp tacos in Port Saint Lucie

Port Saint Lucie restaurants
Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Señor Jose's Mexican Restaurant And Cantina

466 sw Port Saint Lucie blvd unit 119-120, Port Saint Lucie

2 Shrimp Puffy Tacos$12.00
Order of two 6 inch Puffy Crisp Flour Tortilla Topped with chopped lettuce, diced tomato, Pico de gallo, Mexican Cheese and sour cream.
Del Rio Restaurant - EM - 1291 Southwest Del Rio Boulevard

1291 Southwest Del Rio Boulevard, Port Saint Lucie

1x SHRIMP TACO$5.95
SHRIMP TACO MADE WITH HOME MADE CORN TORTILLA OR REGULAR FLOUR TORTILLA AND GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, LETTUCE, CHEESE,S SOUR CREAM, CILANTRO ON TOP
