Spinach pies in Port Saint Lucie

Spiros Taverna - Tradition - Tradition
Spiros Taverna - Tradition - Tradition
10511 SW Village Center Dr, Port Saint Lucie
|Spinach Pie App
|$10.95
Fresh filo dough stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and seasonings, baked to a golden brown. Served with tzatziki sauce
|Spinach Pie Platter
|$17.95
Fresh filo dough with spinach, feta cheese & seasoniongs baked golden brown
Spiro's Taverna - St. Lucie West
Spiro's Taverna - St. Lucie West
1738 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
|Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)
|$11.95
filo dough, spinach, feta, tzatziki
|Spinach Pie Platter
|$17.95
Also known as "spanakopita." Fresh filo dough with spinach, feta cheese and seasonings baked golden brown to perfection.