Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach pies in Port Saint Lucie

Go
Port Saint Lucie restaurants
Toast

Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve spinach pies

Item pic

 

Spiros Taverna - Tradition - Tradition

10511 SW Village Center Dr, Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Pie App$10.95
Fresh filo dough stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and seasonings, baked to a golden brown. Served with tzatziki sauce
Spinach Pie Platter$17.95
Fresh filo dough with spinach, feta cheese & seasoniongs baked golden brown
More about Spiros Taverna - Tradition - Tradition
Item pic

 

Spiro's Taverna - St. Lucie West

1738 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)$11.95
filo dough, spinach, feta, tzatziki
Spinach Pie Platter$17.95
Also known as "spanakopita." Fresh filo dough with spinach, feta cheese and seasonings baked golden brown to perfection.
More about Spiro's Taverna - St. Lucie West

Browse other tasty dishes in Port Saint Lucie

Chicken Pitas

Waffles

Tacos

Cannolis

Greek Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Stromboli

Baklava

Map

More near Port Saint Lucie to explore

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (157 restaurants)

Jupiter

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Stuart

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Fort Pierce

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Vero Beach

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Jensen Beach

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Palm City

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

No reviews yet

Sebring

No reviews yet

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 3.9 (48 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2516 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston