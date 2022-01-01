Waffles in Port Saint Lucie
Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve waffles
More about Sugar'd Up Dessert Studio
Sugar'd Up Dessert Studio
5309 NW East Torino Parkway, Unit P, Port Saint Lucie
|Waffle
|$1.50
More about Berry Fresh Cafe - Port Saint Lucie
Berry Fresh Cafe - Port Saint Lucie
1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
|Waffle
|$10.99
Fresh made waffle with a light dusting of powdered sugar and warm syrup.
|Jalapeno Pepper Jelly Chicken & Waffles
|$12.99
Freshly breaded buttermilk crispy
chicken tenders dipped in our homemade
Jalapeno Red Pepper Jelly served on top
of fresh-made Beligan waffle, Served
with whipped butter & maple syrup
|W Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Waffle
|$11.99