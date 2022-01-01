Port Townsend restaurants you'll love
Port Townsend's top cuisines
Must-try Port Townsend restaurants
More about Finistere
Finistere
1029 Lawrence St, Port Townsend
|Popular items
|Lacinato Kale Salad
|$14.00
With Lemon, Garlic, parmesan, and croutons
|Grilled Broccolini
|$12.00
Eggplant puree, pickled onions, tahini, zataar
|Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Painted Hills ground beef, double Pattie, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and special sauce. Served with fries.
More about Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend
Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend
141 Hudson Street, Port Townsend
|Popular items
|Bowl Chowder
|$8.00
Famous because it’s “oh-so-good!”
|Big Doc Burger
|$15.00
½ lb all natural beef, unless otherwise specified is cooked to medium, dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a pretzel bun
|Entree Kale Salad
|$14.00
vitamin-rich kale tossed with pancetta, apple, candied walnuts, and parmesan with an apple honey vinaigrette
More about The Castle
FRENCH FRIES
The Castle
651 Cleveland St., Port Townsend
|Popular items
|United in Diversity
|$11.00
Flash fried brussel sprouts tossed with herbs and spices and served with a Thai basil aioli. NO-MEAT (GF)
|Mi-Stir Fry Noodles
|$16.00
Rice noodles stir-fried with chicken, egg, green onions, red onions, dykon radish, fish sauce in a tamarind sauce. Served with lime, sugar, peanuts and chili peppers.
|Not Easy Being Greens
|$14.00
Mixed Greens, walnuts, cranberry, apple, feta cheese crumbles and a balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Anchor Tavern
Anchor Tavern
628 Water St, Port Townsend
More about Salty Girls Seafood - Port Townsend
Salty Girls Seafood - Port Townsend
215 Taylor St, Port Townsend