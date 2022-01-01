Port Townsend restaurants you'll love

Port Townsend restaurants
Toast
  • Port Townsend

Port Townsend's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Asian fusion
Must-try Port Townsend restaurants

Finistere image

 

Finistere

1029 Lawrence St, Port Townsend

Avg 4.7 (399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lacinato Kale Salad$14.00
With Lemon, Garlic, parmesan, and croutons
Grilled Broccolini$12.00
Eggplant puree, pickled onions, tahini, zataar
Cheeseburger$15.00
Painted Hills ground beef, double Pattie, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and special sauce. Served with fries.
More about Finistere
Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend image

 

Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend

141 Hudson Street, Port Townsend

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl Chowder$8.00
Famous because it’s “oh-so-good!”
Big Doc Burger$15.00
½ lb all natural beef, unless otherwise specified is cooked to medium, dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a pretzel bun
Entree Kale Salad$14.00
vitamin-rich kale tossed with pancetta, apple, candied walnuts, and parmesan with an apple honey vinaigrette
More about Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend
The Castle image

FRENCH FRIES

The Castle

651 Cleveland St., Port Townsend

Avg 4.6 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
United in Diversity$11.00
Flash fried brussel sprouts tossed with herbs and spices and served with a Thai basil aioli. NO-MEAT (GF)
Mi-Stir Fry Noodles$16.00
Rice noodles stir-fried with chicken, egg, green onions, red onions, dykon radish, fish sauce in a tamarind sauce. Served with lime, sugar, peanuts and chili peppers.
Not Easy Being Greens$14.00
Mixed Greens, walnuts, cranberry, apple, feta cheese crumbles and a balsamic vinaigrette.
More about The Castle
Restaurant banner

 

Lawrence Street Provisions

1025 Lawrence Street, Port Townsend

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lawrence Street Provisions
Anchor Tavern image

 

Anchor Tavern

628 Water St, Port Townsend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Anchor Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Salty Girls Seafood - Port Townsend

215 Taylor St, Port Townsend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Salty Girls Seafood - Port Townsend

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Port Townsend

Kale Salad

