Salmon in Port Townsend
Port Townsend restaurants that serve salmon
More about Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend
Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend
141 Hudson Street, Port Townsend
|Pesto Salmon BLT
|$22.00
grilled salmon, pesto aioli, blt on sourdough
|Spicy Salmon Bowl
|$30.00
grilled salmon coated in a spicy honey glaze and ponzu sauce atop a bed of brown rice with pickled cucumber, carrots, cilantro, kimchi, red onion, avocado, sriracha aioli
|Smoked Salmon Mac and Cheese
|$26.00
house-smoked salmon tossed with orecchiette pasta in a three cheese sauce