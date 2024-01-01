Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Port Townsend

Port Townsend restaurants
Port Townsend restaurants that serve salmon

Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend image

 

Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend

141 Hudson Street, Port Townsend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Salmon BLT$22.00
grilled salmon, pesto aioli, blt on sourdough
Spicy Salmon Bowl$30.00
grilled salmon coated in a spicy honey glaze and ponzu sauce atop a bed of brown rice with pickled cucumber, carrots, cilantro, kimchi, red onion, avocado, sriracha aioli
Smoked Salmon Mac and Cheese$26.00
house-smoked salmon tossed with orecchiette pasta in a three cheese sauce
More about Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend
Banner pic

 

ANCHOR

628 Water St, Port Townsend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Chowder$0.00
Chowder like you’ve never had! Clam chowder with bacon, andouille sausage, and red potatoes
More about ANCHOR

