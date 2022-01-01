Go
Toast

Vintage Wine Bar & Plaza

Come in and enjoy!

725 Water Street

No reviews yet

Location

725 Water Street

Port Townsend WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nicko's Grotto

No reviews yet

Great Italian food and spirits in downtown Port Townsend

Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend

No reviews yet

Food, Drinks, and FUN Done Right!

Finistere

No reviews yet

Finistère is a chef driven, seasonally sourced restaurant in the heart of historic Port Townsend.

Bishop Block Bottle Shop & Garden

No reviews yet

A quaint neighborhood bottle shop and garden cafe located downtown Port Townsend. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston