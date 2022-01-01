Port Washington restaurants you'll love
Port Washington's top cuisines
Must-try Port Washington restaurants
More about Schmear Bakery and Market
Schmear Bakery and Market
83 Main Street, Port Washington
|Popular items
|Asian Crunch
|$10.00
grilled chicken, carrots, broccoli, fried wonton, strips, sliced almonds, spring mix, honey mustard dressing
|BLT
|$6.00
Bacon Lettuce Tomato
|Bagels & Bread (plain)
More about Ikedo Ramen
TAPAS • RAMEN
Ikedo Ramen
983 Port Washington Blvd, Port Washington
|Popular items
|Chashu Pork Bun
|$3.95
Steamed bun, lettuce, roasted chashu pork belly, Japanese mayo, house made sauce
|Scallion Pancakes
|$4.95
Crispy, flaky, flatbread with scallions, house made gyoza sauce
|Chashu Ramen
|$14.95
Roasted chashu pork belly, fish cake, half cooked egg, bamboo shoots, black fungus, green onion, black garlic oil in house tonkotsu broth
More about 42 Main St
42 Main St
42 Main St, Port Washington
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about The Wild Goose
The Wild Goose
75 Main St, Port Washington
More about MB Ramen
MB Ramen
57 Main Street, Port Washington