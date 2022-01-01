Cake in Port Washington
More about Ikedo Ramen
TAPAS • RAMEN
Ikedo Ramen
983 Port Washington Blvd, Port Washington
|Mango Mille Crepe Cake
|$7.00
thin layers of pancakes with whipped cream in between. this Mille Crepe Cake is not too sweet.
|Matcha Mille Crepe Cake
|$7.00
|Oreo Mille Crepe Cake
|$7.00
