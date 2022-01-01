Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Port Washington

Port Washington restaurants
Port Washington restaurants that serve calamari

The Wild Goose

75 Main St, Port Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$16.00
More about The Wild Goose
TAPAS • RAMEN

Ikedo Ramen

983 Port Washington Blvd, Port Washington

Avg 4.8 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ika Karaage (Fried Calamari )$8.95
Fried squid rings and tentacles with lemon paired with spicy mayo sauce
More about Ikedo Ramen

