Shrimp tempura in Port Washington

Port Washington restaurants
Port Washington restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

TAPAS • RAMEN

Ikedo Ramen

983 Port Washington Blvd, Port Washington

Avg 4.8 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Ramen$14.95
Shrimp tempura, fish cake, sliced cabbage, black fungus, corn, green onions, red chili pepper, hot oil in chicken paitan broth
Shrimp Tempura (3 pcs)$5.95
Fried shrimp tempura with tempura sauce on the side
Shrimp Tempura Udon$13.95
Udon noodles, fish cake, green onions in shoyu bonito broth served with shrimp and vegetable tempura
More about Ikedo Ramen
MB Ramen

57 Main Street, Port Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura •$12.00
Crispy Shrimp Tempura (6pcs), Unagi Sushi Sauce, Pickled Vegetables, & Sesame Seeds
More about MB Ramen

