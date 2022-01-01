Port Washington restaurants you'll love

Go
Port Washington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Port Washington

Port Washington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Port Washington restaurants

Fork & Tap image

 

Fork & Tap

203 E Main St, Port Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beer Battered Cod$14.00
Hand-breaded in our gluten-free beer batter. Comes with dill slaw and tartar sauce.
Hand-Cut Russet Potato Fries$5.00
Salt, Garlic, Parsley, & Parmesan
Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Choice of Plain, Asian or Caesar
More about Fork & Tap
John's Pizzaria- image

 

John's Pizzaria-

221 N. Franklin st., Port Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Wraps$9.25
Mozzarella cheese sticks wrapped in a wonton and deep fried, then topped with special seasoning. Served with marinara or ranch on the side.
Garlic Bread$4.75
Two 6 inch slices of hot, buttery garlic bread
Fried Ravioli$7.20
Breaded pillows filled with jalapeno cheese sauce and your choice of dip.
More about John's Pizzaria-
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

The Steerage Dining Saloon

218 N Franklin St, Port Washington

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Steerage Dining Saloon
Map

More near Port Washington to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston