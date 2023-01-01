Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Port Washington

Port Washington restaurants
Port Washington restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Tello's Grille & Cafe

200 W Grand Ave, Port Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken strips$8.00
Chicken Fingers$6.50
More about Tello's Grille & Cafe
John's Pizzaria-

221 N. Franklin st., Port Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Chicken Strip$2.00
Chicken Strips$7.95
3-4 chicken breast strips, breaded and fried with a side of ranch or bbq.
Chicken Strips$7.50
So, they aren't a sandwich, but you can still order our chicken strips in a platter to make them a meal!
More about John's Pizzaria-

