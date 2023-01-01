Chicken tenders in Port Washington
Port Washington restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Tello's Grille & Cafe
Tello's Grille & Cafe
200 W Grand Ave, Port Washington
|Chicken strips
|$8.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$6.50
More about John's Pizzaria-
John's Pizzaria-
221 N. Franklin st., Port Washington
|1 Chicken Strip
|$2.00
|Chicken Strips
|$7.95
3-4 chicken breast strips, breaded and fried with a side of ranch or bbq.
|Chicken Strips
|$7.50
So, they aren't a sandwich, but you can still order our chicken strips in a platter to make them a meal!