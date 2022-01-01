Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Port Washington

Go
Port Washington restaurants
Toast

Port Washington restaurants that serve coleslaw

John's Pizzaria- image

 

John's Pizzaria-

221 N. Franklin st., Port Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Oz Coleslaw$1.00
More about John's Pizzaria-
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

The Steerage Dining Saloon

218 N Franklin St, Port Washington

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Side Of Coleslaw$3.00
More about The Steerage Dining Saloon

Browse other tasty dishes in Port Washington

Reuben

Map

More near Port Washington to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (708 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (871 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston