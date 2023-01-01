Tacos in Port Washington
Port Washington restaurants that serve tacos
Tello's Grille & Cafe
200 W Grand Ave, Port Washington
|Tacos
|$14.00
|Taco Salad
|$10.75
|Fish Tacos
|$17.50
John's Pizzaria-
221 N. Franklin st., Port Washington
|Gluten Free TACO
|$18.00
Mozzarella & cheddar cheese, taco seasoning, seasoned ground beef, tomato, then topped taco sauce, sour cream, and lettuce
|SM Taco
|$17.50
Mozzarella & cheddar cheese, taco seasoning, seasoned ground beef, tomato, then topped with taco sauce, sour cream, & lettuce
|Mini Tacos W Sour Cream & Salsa
|$8.25