Tacos in Port Washington

Port Washington restaurants
Port Washington restaurants that serve tacos

Tello's Grille & Cafe

200 W Grand Ave, Port Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tacos$14.00
Taco Salad$10.75
Fish Tacos$17.50
More about Tello's Grille & Cafe
John's Pizzaria- image

 

John's Pizzaria-

221 N. Franklin st., Port Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free TACO$18.00
Mozzarella & cheddar cheese, taco seasoning, seasoned ground beef, tomato, then topped taco sauce, sour cream, and lettuce
SM Taco$17.50
Mozzarella & cheddar cheese, taco seasoning, seasoned ground beef, tomato, then topped with taco sauce, sour cream, & lettuce
Mini Tacos W Sour Cream & Salsa$8.25
More about John's Pizzaria-

