PORT Waterfront Bar and Grill
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
390 Reviews
$$
104 3rd St
Greenport, NY 11944
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
104 3rd St, Greenport NY 11944
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Waterfront
Come in and enjoy EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK! Outside Dining & Fun ON THE WATER!!
Crabby Jerry's
Open for Dine-In, Take-Out and Dock Side Pickup Mon, Tues, Thursday 11:30 AM - 4:00 PM; Friday & Saturday 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM; Sunday 11:30 AM - 7:00 PM; Closed on Wednesday
Claudio's Pizza
Homemade mozzarella and Italian flour are the heart of our new Claudio's Pizza shop. With fresh pies and slices, Claudio's Pizza is a family eatery offering a delicious variety of toppings, heroes and even meatballs that bring Italian grandmas to life.
Brick Oven La Capricciosa Pizza
Come in and enjoy!!