Go
Toast

Porta Asbury Park

Eat, drink, be honest

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

911 Kingsley Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (2516 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian Stallion$16.00
San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, gorgonzola, house-made Italian sausage, long hots
Single Three Trees Salad$12.00
Radicchio, endive, arugula, roastedprosciutto, toasted almonds, pear, rosemary-shallot vinaigrette
14 1/2$17.00
San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, ricotta, hot soppressata, Calabrian chiles, oregano, extra virgin olive oil
Double Three Trees Salad$16.00
Radicchio, Belgian endive, arugula, roasted
prosciutto, toasted almonds, pear, rosemary-shallot vinaigrette*
Meatball Pizza$17.00
San Marzano tomatoes, meatballs, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, parsley,
extra virgin olive oil
Margherita$14.00
San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Double Bib Salad$12.00
Hydroponic bibb lettuce, gorgonzola, roasted walnuts, apricot vinaigrette
Ricotta$8.00
Made fresh daily. Pairs well with a baguette! (Order does not come with bread)
Pomodoro Double$18.00
(spaghetti) San Marzano tomatoes,
Parmigiano Reggiano, basil
Side of Meatballs$10.00
3 meatballs per order
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

911 Kingsley Street

Asbury Park NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Langosta Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bonney Read

No reviews yet

Classic Chowderhouse

Laylow

No reviews yet

Underground, beneath our award-winning restaurants, lives our studio, our lab for experimentation, where we conjure the magic of spirits and the essence of the culture that brings us all together.

The Black Swan

No reviews yet

European Gastropub by Chef James Avery.
The Black Swan explore, embraces and combines various cultural influences to appeal different tastes, offering unique and innovative dishes like Indian-inspired curries and pastas alongside more classic dishes like Shepherd's Pie and Fish & Chips.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston