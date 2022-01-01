Go
Porta Via Calabasas

California cuisine focusing on fresh & local ingredients.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

4799 COMMONS WAY • $$

Avg 4.5 (2003 reviews)

Popular Items

Chopped Beet Salad$17.00
Chopped lettuces, beets, tomatoes, garbanzo, green beans & feta. Champagne shallot vinaigrette.
Porta Via Salad$17.00
Butter Lettuce, Sweet Maui Onion, Dill, Chervil, Feta & Avocado. Shallot Vinaigrette Dressing.
Cobb Salad$19.00
Chopped lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Bacon, Celery, Crumbled Egg, Blue Cheese & Avocado. Red Wine Mustard Vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce with house made crouton and parmigiano.
Organic Kale & Quinoa Salad$18.50
Chopped organic kale, quinoa, citrus segments, oven roasted tomato, pine nuts, shaved parmigiano & crispy leeks. Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
Grilled Ora King Salmon$34.00
Sustainably raised in New Zealand. Served with organic market vegetables and brown rice.
Fried Calamari$18.00
Fried Calamari with Cocktail Sauce
Rigatoni Bolognese$28.00
Beef and Veal Ragu
Chicken Paillard$30.00
Chicken breast pounded thin. Served with market vegetables and organic brown rice. Lemon Caper Sauce
Chopped Tuscan Salad$19.00
Chopped iceberg, genoa salami, mozzarella, red onion, garbanzo, tomato, peas, pepperoncini, basil. Red wine vinaigrette.
Attributes and Amenities

Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4799 COMMONS WAY

Calabasas CA

Sunday10:15 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

