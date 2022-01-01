Porta Via Calabasas
California cuisine focusing on fresh & local ingredients.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
4799 COMMONS WAY • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4799 COMMONS WAY
Calabasas CA
|Sunday
|10:15 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:15 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!
Sunlife Organics
Come in and enjoy!
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers
Come in and enjoy!
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen - Calabasas
Come in and enjoy!