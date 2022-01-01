Go
Portage Bay Cafe

local. organic. sustainable.

SMOKED SALMON

4130 Roosevelt Way NE • $$

Avg 4 (5518 reviews)

Popular Items

Rancher's Breakfast$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Mole Verde Burrito$16.00
Uli’s chorizo & carlton farms carnitas, organic potatoes, spicy bean blend, organic cilantro-lime crema, wrapped in a large, organic flour tortilla, topped with our house-made, mole verde sauce & a sunny-side up organic stiebrs farm egg*, queso cotija & green onion garnish,
Phil's Breakfast$13.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and house-made toast
Swedish Pancakes$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Farmer's Hash Bowl$14.00
3 organic over-easy stiebrs eggs*, a variety of local, organic, sustainably grown vegetables (ask your server for today’s mix), roasted onions, fingerling potatoes, tuscan herb blend from the kitchen imp.
Migas$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
Side Hills Pepper Bacon$5.50
Bananas Foster French Toast$16.50
Classic french toast, the kraken rum & caramel sauce, sautéed organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Breakfast Sandwich$15.00
2 organic scrambled eggs, hill’s pepper bacon, smoked tomato jam, organic arugula, aged gouda, on house-made organic potato bread. served with green salad or herb roasted, organic potatoes
French Toast$14.00
Organic house-made challah bread, rich organic egg batter, powdered sugar garnish, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
4130 Roosevelt Way NE

Seattle WA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
