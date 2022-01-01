Go
Toast

Portage Bay Cafe

local. organic. sustainable.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

391 Terry Ave N • $$

Avg 4.1 (4808 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Organic Roasted Potatoes$3.00
Biscuits & Gravy$15.50
House-made organic cheddar biscuit, organic roasted potatoes, 2 stiebrs farms eggs* & your choice of vegetarian mushroom gravy or pork sausage gravy
Rancher's Breakfast$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Side Hills Pepper Bacon$5.50
Staff Love$1.00
Migas$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
Side Organic Eggs$2.00
Farmer's Hash Bowl$14.00
3 organic over-easy stiebrs eggs*, a variety of local, organic, sustainably grown vegetables (ask your server for today’s mix), roasted onions, fingerling potatoes, tuscan herb blend from the kitchen imp.
Phil's Breakfast$13.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and house-made toast
French Toast$14.00
Organic house-made challah bread, rich organic egg batter, powdered sugar garnish, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

391 Terry Ave N

Seattle WA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

General Porpoise Spheres

No reviews yet

Doughnuts at General Porpoise are made with fresh eggs from La Ferme des Anes chickens and are filled with seasonal jams, jellies, curds, custards, and creams. Expect classic flavors like vanilla custard or berries and cream, as well as new favorites, like peanut butter and jelly, roasted lemon curd, apple butter, and chocolate marshmallow.
In addition to doughnuts, General Porpoise serves top quality coffees from multiple rotating roasters. Espresso, pour over, drip, and draft cold brew are all available. Small batch draft sodas, draft sparkling iced tea, and of course, bubbly are served as well.
General Porpoise is a fun place to enjoy unique doughnuts and remarkable coffees.

Jack's BBQ

No reviews yet

CENTRAL TEXAS LOW AND SLOW!
Jack's is based on the BBQ style started in butcher shops in Central Texas in the late 1800s. Quality meat with a simple salt and pepper rub, smoked low and slow over hardwood (post oak, mesquite).

Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rana e Rospo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston