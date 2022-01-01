Go
Portage House

Creative comfort food on the river. The best cheeseburger in Kentuckiana along with Fried Catfish, Jerk Seasoned Pork Tenderloin, and Korean Cauliflower! Try us soon!

PIZZA

117 E Riverside Dr • $$

Avg 4.6 (675 reviews)

Popular Items

CHIVE & TURMERIC HUSHPUPPIES (v)$9.00
tzatziki
GRIDDLED MEATLOAF$18.00
whipped potatoes / sautéed broccolini / caramelized onion demiglace
GIANT CREAM PUFF$7.00
hazelnut praline / dark caramel / powdered sugar
KOREAN ROASTED CAULIFLOWER (v)$11.00
gochujang hoisin / toasted five spice peanuts / chives
SMASHED DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$15.00
american cheese / lemon garlic mayo / tasty pickles / fries
JERK SPICED PORK TENDERLOIN (gf)$17.00
black bbq sauce / whipped potatoes / sautéed broccolini / red cabbage
HOT SAUCE MARINATED FRIED CHICKEN$18.00
whipped potatoes / sautéed broccolini / honey chipotle sauce / red cabbage
BAKED GOAT CHEESE DIP (v)$14.00
toasted pita / sumac
CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH SANDWICH$16.00
brioche bun / cajun tartar sauce / red cabbage / fries
CAESAR SALAD (v)$9.00
baby lettuce / croutons / parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

117 E Riverside Dr

Jeffersonville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
