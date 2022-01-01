Burritos in Portage
Tocayos
6652 US Highway 6, Portage
|Kid House Burrito R&B
|$5.99
A small kid sized burrito filled with one of our house fillings, rolled in a flour tortilla and topped in our queso sauce, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Up-Grade Burrito
|$8.99
A Large 12" Tortilla filled with your choice of one of our Up-Garde Fillings, stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and sour cream.
|House Burrito
|$7.99
A Large 12" Tortilla filled with your choice of one of our House Fillings, stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and sour cream.