Burritos in Portage

Portage restaurants
Toast

Portage restaurants that serve burritos

Tocayos

6652 US Highway 6, Portage

Takeout
Kid House Burrito R&B$5.99
A small kid sized burrito filled with one of our house fillings, rolled in a flour tortilla and topped in our queso sauce, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Up-Grade Burrito$8.99
A Large 12" Tortilla filled with your choice of one of our Up-Garde Fillings, stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and sour cream.
House Burrito$7.99
A Large 12" Tortilla filled with your choice of one of our House Fillings, stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and sour cream.
More about Tocayos
El Salto

6295 Ameriplex Dr., Portage

Takeout
Burrito Mexicano$14.00
One huge burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and rice, topped with cheese sauce
and red sauce. side of tomato, lettuce and sour cream
More about El Salto

