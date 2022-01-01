Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Portage

Portage restaurants
Portage restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

5023 US-6, Portage

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$7.75
Breaded chicken cutlets topped with cheese and smothered in our original spaghetti sauce. Choice of crispy or grilled chicken.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.80
Buffalo chicken breast served on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato. Choice of crispy or grilled.
Chicken Breast Sandwich$7.75
Chicken breast served on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato. Choice of crispy or grilled.
More about Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

2605 Laporte Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 3.8 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$8.50
More about Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

