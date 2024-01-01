Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Portage

Go
Portage restaurants
Toast

Portage restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Tocayos image

 

Tocayos

6652 US Highway 6, Portage

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa Hot$3.99
Chips & Salsa Mild$3.99
More about Tocayos
Consumer pic

 

El Pueblo 2

5350 US Highway 6, Portage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Togo Chips and Salsa$1.50
More about El Pueblo 2

Browse other tasty dishes in Portage

Tacos

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Spinach Salad

Fried Zucchini

Stromboli

Lasagna

Map

More near Portage to explore

Valparaiso

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1844 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (736 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (496 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (239 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston