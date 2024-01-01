Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Portage

Portage restaurants
Portage restaurants that serve enchiladas

Tocayos

6652 US Highway 6, Portage

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Up-Grade Enchiladas$9.75
3 of the same kind Enchiladas, made with your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, rolled in corn tortillas, covered in our queso cheese sauce, topped with your choice of fresh mild red salsa, fresh mild green salsa, or queso only.
1 House Enchilada$2.99
One individual Enchilada, made with your choice of one of our House fillings, rolled in a corn tortilla, covered in our queso sauce, topped with your choice of fresh mild red salsa, fresh mild green salsa, or queso only.
Kid Enchilada R&B$5.99
One Enchilada your choice of one of our House fillings, covered in our queso cheese sauce, topped with your choice of fresh mild red salsa, fresh mild green salsa, or queso sauce only, served with rice and beans.
More about Tocayos
El Pueblo 2

5350 US Highway 6, Portage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
P.N Enchilada$6.59
One enchilada with your choice of chicken, beef, or pork topped with our special red sauce and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
C. One Bean Burrito, One Bean Tostada & One Cheese Enchilada$10.99
More about El Pueblo 2

