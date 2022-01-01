Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried zucchini in Portage

Portage restaurants
Portage restaurants that serve fried zucchini

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

5023 US-6, Portage

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Zucchini$7.25
Breaded and deep-fried.
More about Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

2605 Laporte Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 3.8 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Zucchini$8.50
More about Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

