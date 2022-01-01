Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Portage

Portage restaurants
Portage restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

Tocayos

6652 US Highway 6, Portage

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Taco Salad$7.99
A Crispy flour tortilla shell layered with, refried bean, your choice of one of our House fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, and your choice of a side of French, Ranch, or Sm mild salsa
Up-Grade Taco Salad$8.99
A Crispy flour tortilla shell layered with, refried bean, your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, and your choice of a side of French, Ranch, or Sm mild salsa
More about Tocayos
Consumer pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

5023 US-6, Portage

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$10.20
A blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with onion, tomato, black olives, taco meat, and cheddar cheese. Suggestion: Add Frank's Hot Sauce!
More about Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

