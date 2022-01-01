Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Portage

Portage restaurants
Portage restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Tocayos

6652 US Highway 6, Portage

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Taco Salad$7.99
A Crispy flour tortilla shell layered with, refried bean, your choice of one of our House fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, and your choice of a side of French, Ranch, or Sm mild salsa
3 House Tacos$5.99
3 of the same kind of tacos with your choice of one of our House Fillings, your choice of tortilla, topped with your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.
3 Up-Grade Tacos$6.99
3 of the same kin of Tacos, with your choice of one of our Up-Garde Fillings, your choice of tortilla, topped with your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.
More about Tocayos
El Salto image

 

El Salto

6295 Ameriplex Dr., Portage

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos de Carne Asada$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos$15.00
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans
More about El Salto
Consumer pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

5023 US-6, Portage

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Taco Pizza$20.50
Medium Taco Pizza$17.20
Small Taco Pizza$11.05
More about Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

