Tacos in Portage
Portage restaurants that serve tacos
More about Tocayos
Tocayos
6652 US Highway 6, Portage
|House Taco Salad
|$7.99
A Crispy flour tortilla shell layered with, refried bean, your choice of one of our House fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, and your choice of a side of French, Ranch, or Sm mild salsa
|3 House Tacos
|$5.99
3 of the same kind of tacos with your choice of one of our House Fillings, your choice of tortilla, topped with your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.
|3 Up-Grade Tacos
|$6.99
3 of the same kin of Tacos, with your choice of one of our Up-Garde Fillings, your choice of tortilla, topped with your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.
More about El Salto
El Salto
6295 Ameriplex Dr., Portage
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
|El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos
|$15.00
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans