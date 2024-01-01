Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Portage

Go
Portage restaurants
Toast

Portage restaurants that serve tostadas

Item pic

 

Tocayos

6652 US Highway 6, Portage

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Tostada House$3.25
One individual Tostada, a crispy flat corn tortilla, layered with refried bean, your choice of one of our House fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
1 Tostada-Up Grade$4.25
One individual Tostada, a crispy flat corn tortilla, layered with refried bean, your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
More about Tocayos
Consumer pic

 

El Pueblo 2

5350 US Highway 6, Portage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
C. One Bean Burrito, One Bean Tostada & One Cheese Enchilada$10.99
More about El Pueblo 2

Browse other tasty dishes in Portage

Stromboli

Caesar Salad

Enchiladas

Cheese Pizza

Ravioli

Meatball Subs

Spinach Salad

Spaghetti

Map

More near Portage to explore

Valparaiso

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1878 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (760 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (313 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (506 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (240 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston