Tostadas in Portage
Portage restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Tocayos
Tocayos
6652 US Highway 6, Portage
|1 Tostada House
|$3.25
One individual Tostada, a crispy flat corn tortilla, layered with refried bean, your choice of one of our House fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
|1 Tostada-Up Grade
|$4.25
One individual Tostada, a crispy flat corn tortilla, layered with refried bean, your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.