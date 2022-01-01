Portage restaurants you'll love

Portage restaurants
Toast
  • Portage

Portage's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Thai
Must-try Portage restaurants

Café Meli image

 

Café Meli

5200 Portage Road, Portage

No reviews yet
1 Egg$6.45
2 eggs
2 Eggs$7.25
4 eggs
American Breakfast$8.45
Eggs, Meat, Cakes
Main Street Pub image

 

Main Street Pub

7509 S. Westnedge, Portage

No reviews yet
Pub Tots$6.99
House-made tater tots made up of bacon, cheese, scallions and hashbrowns are then deep fried until golden brown and served with a side of chipotle ranch. No substitutions can be made on this item
Mexican Chop Salad$11.99
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
Pretzel Bites$8.99
18 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Traveler's Cafe and Pub image

 

Traveler's Cafe and Pub

5225 Portage Road, Portage

No reviews yet
Cubano$11.25
Slow Cooked House Made Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle & Mustard on Cuban Bread.
First Class Burgers$12.49
Our Signature Michigan Craft Beef topped lettuce, tomato and onion on a Brioche Bun.
Check out our beef producer at
https://www.michigancraftbeef.com/
Traveler's Cheese Burger
Our Signature Michigan Craft Beef topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a Brioche Bun. Choose how big you want your burger to be.
Check out our beef producer at
https://www.michigancraftbeef.com/
A Thai Cafe image

 

A Thai Cafe

7089 S Westnedge Ave, Portage

Avg 4.3 (586 reviews)
Masaman
Potato, carrot, bell pepper, onion and peanuts in a yellow, masaman curry sauce
Fried Spring Rolls$1.75
Seasoned cabbage, noodle and carrot wrapped in a crispy shell wrap.
Peanut Curry Veggie
Broccoli, carrot, bamboo, baby corn, zucchini, green bean and bell pepper in a peanut curry sauce
Taco Bob's image

TACOS

Taco Bob's

4211 E. Centre, Portage

Avg 4.4 (539 reviews)
Chafing Fuel - each$1.25
Drink Carrier$0.30
Tacos$13.70
La Chiva Colombian food truck image

 

La Chiva Colombian food truck

5200 Portage Rd, Portage

No reviews yet
SPRITE$1.25
SPECIAL BURGER$13.50
Angelo's - Portage MI image

 

Angelo's - Portage MI

5401 Portage Road, Portage

No reviews yet
NewBreed Deliveries image

 

NewBreed Deliveries

4794 Pinefield Ave, Portage

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Latitude 42 - Portage

8215 Portage Road, Portage

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Joe Stoddard NRO - Fast Food Spot

8215 Portage Road, Portage

No reviews yet
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Portage

Chicken Tenders

More near Portage to explore

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)
