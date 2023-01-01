Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Portage

Portage restaurants
Portage restaurants that serve bean burritos

Viva Fajita

5402 Portage Road, Portage

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean and Cheese Burrito$11.99
Burrito or Chimichanga: refried beans and cheese. Choice of sauce
More about Viva Fajita
Taco Bob's image

TACOS

Taco Bob's - E. Centre

126 E. Centre, Portage

Avg 4.4 (539 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bean and Cheese Burrito$3.08
Refried beans and cheese
More about Taco Bob's - E. Centre

