Bean burritos in
Portage
/
Portage
/
Bean Burritos
Portage restaurants that serve bean burritos
Viva Fajita
5402 Portage Road, Portage
No reviews yet
Bean and Cheese Burrito
$11.99
Burrito or Chimichanga: refried beans and cheese. Choice of sauce
More about Viva Fajita
TACOS
Taco Bob's - E. Centre
126 E. Centre, Portage
Avg 4.4
(539 reviews)
Bean and Cheese Burrito
$3.08
Refried beans and cheese
More about Taco Bob's - E. Centre
