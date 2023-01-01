Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Portage

Go
Portage restaurants
Toast

Portage restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Blue Kitchella

8215 Portage Road, Portage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Cookie Monstah$2.55
Yeast raised with Blue Moon icing and offered with blue or pink sprinkles. Topped with a cookie.
More about Blue Kitchella
Taco Bob's image

TACOS

Taco Bob's - E. Centre

126 E. Centre, Portage

Avg 4.4 (539 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies$0.00
More about Taco Bob's - E. Centre

Browse other tasty dishes in Portage

Crispy Chicken

Tacos

Burritos

Cucumber Salad

Chili

Map

More near Portage to explore

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet

Augusta

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (350 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1297 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1776 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2307 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston