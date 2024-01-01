Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French toast in
Portage
/
Portage
/
French Toast
Portage restaurants that serve french toast
Blue Kitchella
8215 Portage Road, Portage
No reviews yet
French Toast Cronut
$3.55
More about Blue Kitchella
Breakfast at Tiffiny's- Portage - 3271 W Centre Ave
3271 W Centre Ave, Portage
No reviews yet
French Toast Platter
$13.49
More about Breakfast at Tiffiny's- Portage - 3271 W Centre Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Portage
Tacos
Cheeseburgers
Chipotle Chicken
Mac And Cheese
Cheesecake
Cookies
Burritos
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Portage to explore
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Plainwell
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Otsego
No reviews yet
Augusta
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(393 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1444 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1920 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2537 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston