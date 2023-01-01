Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Portage

Go
Portage restaurants
Toast

Portage restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

A Thai Cafe image

 

A Thai Cafe Portage

7089 S Westnedge Ave, Portage

Avg 4.3 (586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP SUMMER ROLLS$8.00
More about A Thai Cafe Portage
Item pic

 

AIChef Express - 5729 S Westnedge Ave

5729 S Westnedge Ave, Portage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tempura shrimp roll$7.50
Fried shrimp, avocado and cucumber
More about AIChef Express - 5729 S Westnedge Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Portage

Chipotle Chicken

Cucumber Salad

Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Chili

Map

More near Portage to explore

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet

Augusta

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (176 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1357 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (544 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1820 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2380 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston