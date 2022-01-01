Go
Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

1100 Avenue at Port Imperial • $$

Avg 4.5 (758 reviews)

Popular Items

SHAVED VEGETABLE SALAD$18.00
Bibb lettuce, cucumber. White balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
KIDS PASTA$12.00
CAVATELLI$31.00
Semolina cavatelli, American wagyu ragu, pancetta, whipped ricotta, pecorino
Teenage Kittens$9.00
Ice Cream Pint$10.00
DINNER FOR TWO$80.00
ENJOY A SPECIAL TAKEOUT DINNER FOR TWO! MEAL COMES WITH OUR HOUSE BURRATA, CHOICE OF 2 PIZZAS, SHARED DESSERT, & A BOTTLE OF WINE.
CHICKEN$29.00
Naturally-raised chicken, madeira, cremini mushrooms, sprouted cauliflower.
Westbrook "White Thai"$6.00
Sprite$3.00
Tiramisu$14.00
zabaglione ice cream
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Reservations
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1100 Avenue at Port Imperial

Weehawken NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

