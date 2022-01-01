Go
Toast

Porter Haus

Your favorite Local and Destination Hot Spot in Gaylord, MI! Order Online or Stay and Play! We offer Keno and have a full Gameroom with Pool, Darts, Crane & Video Games + More! Happy Hour Mon-Fri 4-6! Daily Specials to Boot!

3885 OLD 27 SOUTH

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Porter Haus Nachos$12.00
Southwest seasoned Ribeye, chicken or Pork with Jalapenos, queso, melted cheese, corn and pico.
Pretzels and Beer Cheese$9.00
Flash Fried pretzel dough balls served with delicious beer cheese!
Tacos$14.00
Your choice of 3 Tacos.
Shrimp, Shaved Prime Rib, Buffalo Fried Chicken soft tacos topped with Haus made sauces , Pico, lettuce and cheese.
BBQ Pork Tacos served with Honey Mustard slaw and Scallions
Dbl Deck Grilled Cheese Burger$15.00
Cheese smothered burger topped with Bacon in between 2 grilled cheese sandwiches! Cheesy Goodness!
Side Ranch
Cheesy Curds$10.00
Flash Fried, Scrumptious and served with Ranch or Marinara!
Kids Burger$7.00
Open Faced Prime Sand$14.00
A generous portion of shaved prime rib over grilled sourdough and smothered in mashed potatoes and Haus made gravy!
Haus Burger$13.00
Loaded up with all your favorite's! Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
Chicken Tender Basket$12.00
4 Tenders with Fries
See full menu

Location

3885 OLD 27 SOUTH

GAYLORD MI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bennethum's Northern Inn

No reviews yet

EAT - DRINK - RELAX

Snowbelt Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Gaylord's Four Season Downtown Brewery.

Iron Pig Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come in, take out, order online and enjoy the best BBQ in Northern Michigan! Full bar and open late!

Alpine Tavern

No reviews yet

Family Fun, year round, Whether it's summer time on our patio, or winter time in our Alpine Igloo Village, We've got you covered. Weekly Specials, including All You Can Eat Cod, every Friday night. Live music every Friday and Saturday Night!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston