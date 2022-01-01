Go
Porterhouse - San Mateo

Our Dinner Menu celebrates the finest Mid-West beef available, grilled over an open fire. Our butcher proudly dry ages our Certified Angus Beef steaks in-house up to 50 days. To accompany your steak, our Wine List celebrates the renowned wines of Napa Valley, Willamette Valley, France and Italy

60 East Third Avenue

Popular Items

18 OZ Cowboy$59.00
BONE-IN RIBEYE, DRY AGED IN HOUSE, ROASTED CIPOLLINI, BEEF DEMI GLACE, SERVED WITH OUR TWICE-BAKED POTATO & SEASONAL VEGETABLES
Porterhouse Burger$20.00
HOUSE GROUND DRY AGED BEEF, ONION, LETTUCE, TOMATO, FONTINA CHEESE, HOUSE CUT FRIES
20 OZ Porterhouse$65.00
SIGNATURE CUT, DRY AGED IN HOUSE, SERVED WITH TWICE BAKED POTATO, AND SEASONAL VEGETABLES
30 OZ Porterhouse (for 2)$80.00
DRY AGED IN HOUSE, RAW STEAKS DO NOT INCLUDE ANY SIDES OR SAUCES
Romaine Hearts$12.00
HOUSE CAESAR, 24-MONTH PARMIGIANO REGGIANO, CROUTON
30 OZ Porterhouse (for 2)$100.00
SIGNATURE CUT, DRY AGED IN HOUSE, SERVED WITH TWICE BAKED POTATO, AND SEASONAL VEGETABLES
Bread Pudding$10.00
BUTTERSCOTCH, CRÈME ANGLAISE, CARAMEL SAUCE (instructions to re-heat at home)
8 OZ Filet Mignon$55.00
8 oz filet mignon served with bordelaise sauce, twice baked potato, and seasonal vegetables
Chocolate Mousse$10.00
AMARETTO, FRESH RASPBERRY PUREE, WHIPPED
Crab Cakes$23.00
DUNGENESS CRAB, ARUGULA & CHERRY TOMATO SALAD, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
Location

60 East Third Avenue

San Mateo CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
