Go
Toast

Porterhouse

Family owned meat market, seafood, and deli counter all working together to give you the best quality dinner available! Come in to enjoy our hand made sandwiches and call us for any questions about your next catering event!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

600 S Rivershore Ln • $$

Avg 4.7 (258 reviews)

Popular Items

Cranberry Gobbler$10.95
In-house oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, zesty cranberry relish, mayo, alfalfa sprouts, & lettuce on fresh Gaston's sourdough.
Classic Caesar$11.25
Crisp romaine lettuce served with free range chicken breast, grated Parmesan, homemade croutons, and caesar dressing on the side.
Italian Sub$10.95
Salami, pepperoni, provolone, pepperoncini peppers, peppadew peppers, lettuce, and basil pesto mayo on Gaston's rustic baguette.
Albacore Tuna Melt$10.95
House made Albacore tuna salad with provolone and pepperoncini peppers and grilled on fresh Gaston's sourdough.
Porterhouse Club$10.95
House made oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, avocado, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & red onion on Gaston's sourdough.
California Tri Tip$10.95
Our house smoked tri tip with avocado, salsa, mayo, and lettuce on Gaston's rustic baguette.
Ultimate BLT$10.95
Smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, with avocado spread & pesto mayo on Gaston's multi-grain.
Porterhouse Reuben$10.95
House made pastrami with swiss, thousand island dressing, Guinness mustard, pickled red onion and grilled on fresh Gaston's rye.
Seasonal Berry Pecan Salad$13.25
Spring mix served with free range chicken breast, seasonal berries, chevre goat cheese, candied pecans, and raspberry vinaigrette on the side.
Build Your Own Sandwich$10.95
Choose to build your own sandwich with our fresh bread and ingredients to satisfy your craving!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Buffet
Takeout

Location

600 S Rivershore Ln

Eagle ID

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

No reviews yet

Bardenay is a term used loosely by sailors in place of the word cocktail. Even though our name means 'cocktail,' our commitment to your satisfaction doesn't stop at the bar. This commitment makes Bardenay the perfect place to meet friends or colleagues for drinks and appetizers or stop in for lunch or dinner and enjoy our casual northwestern style cuisine.

Bella Aquila Restaurant

No reviews yet

We are currently open for curbside pick up and delivery! Our hours are 3:00 - 7:30 Sunday - Thursday and 3:00 - 8:30 Friday and Saturday. We are not available for delivery on Mondays but will still be offering curbside pick up.

Rembrandts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coyne's Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

The Coyne’s experience provides the space to put down the phone and make real connections. Our commitment is to create the environment and meals to liven spirits and enrich the senses.
Our menu was curated to pay homage to our mentors, who taught us the art of cuisine. When you visit, you will experience this craft in action.
Coyne’s service and atmosphere are built upon a foundation of our family’s love of enjoying great food and interesting conversation. Coyne’s is more than a restaurant—it’s an emblem of a lifetime love of food, good company, and meaningful connections.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston