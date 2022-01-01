Porterville restaurants you'll love

Porterville restaurants
Toast
  • Porterville

Porterville's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Porterville restaurants

Fugazzis image

PASTA • GRILL

Fugazzis

148 N Main St., Porterville

Avg 4.5 (344 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Al Pesto Tortelloni$13.32
Chicken Tequila Fettuccine$12.20
Brussel Sprouts$9.19
More about Fugazzis
Landing 13 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Landing 13

152 North Hockett, Porterville

Avg 4.5 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
California Club Sandwich$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, garlic aioli, smoked bacon, Monterey jack cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, avocado. Served on a toasted bugliese bun
*SOS = sauce on side
Hot Clucker Sandwich$14.99
Spicy chicken breast, blackened & fried, honey sriracha aioli, sweet slaw, crunchy pickles, Monterey jack cheese. Served on a toasted bugliese bun
*SOS = sauce on side
Smoked Brisket BBQ Sandwich$14.99
Smoked brisket, house BBQ, caramelized onions, Monterey jack cheese, & sweet slaw. Served on a toasted brioche bun *SOS = sauce on side
More about Landing 13
Stoney Creek Barbeque image

 

Stoney Creek Barbeque

31267 CA-190, PORTERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LRG Pork Sandwich Combo$10.49
LRG Tri-Tip Sandwich Combo$11.49
REG Pork Sandwich Combo$8.99
More about Stoney Creek Barbeque
Restaurant banner

 

West Coast Sourdough - Porterville

1174 w Henderson ave unit E, Porterville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#15 Cranberry Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey topped with our Cranberry Sauce, with your choice of produce, Dijon and Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
#5 Ham
Thinly sliced Black Forest Ham on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
More about West Coast Sourdough - Porterville

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Porterville

Brisket

More near Porterville to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
