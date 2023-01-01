Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Porterville

Go
Porterville restaurants
Toast

Porterville restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Landing 13

152 North Hockett, Porterville

Avg 4.5 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.49
Cobb Salad$15.99
Spring Mix, Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Grape Tomato, Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Charred Corn, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese, & House Ranch.
*SOS = sauce on side
More about Landing 13
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Porterville

1174 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad (10 Servings)$59.90
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
Cobb Salad*
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough - Porterville

Browse other tasty dishes in Porterville

Cheeseburgers

Cookies

Sliders

Nachos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Salad

Brisket

Map

More near Porterville to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1052 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1521 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston