Cobb salad in Porterville
Porterville restaurants that serve cobb salad
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Landing 13
152 North Hockett, Porterville
|Cobb Salad
|$14.49
|Cobb Salad
|$15.99
Spring Mix, Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Grape Tomato, Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Charred Corn, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese, & House Ranch.
*SOS = sauce on side
West Coast Sourdough - Porterville
1174 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville
|Cobb Salad (10 Servings)
|$59.90
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
|Cobb Salad*
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing