Cookies in Porterville

Porterville restaurants
Porterville restaurants that serve cookies

Stoney Creek Barbeque image

 

Stoney Creek Barbeque

31267 CA-190, PORTERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.37
More about Stoney Creek Barbeque
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Porterville

1174 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunchbox with Chips & Cookie$0.00
A delightful lunchbox containing a 6" sandwich (with House Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cheese), a bag of chips and a freshly baked Chocolate Chip cookie!
Chocolate Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
Lemon White Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! Contains lemon, white chocolate & a hint of coconut!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Porterville

