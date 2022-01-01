Go
Portfolio Fit

Portfolio Fit is a coffee and smoothie bar located in Belmont Shore, just steps off the beach, adjacent to Iconix Fitness. We specialize in protein shakes, smoothies, coffee, acai bowls and small healthy bites! Come by and check us out!

4101 East Olympic Plaza

Popular Items

Americano
Beach Ready Berry
orange juice, strawberries, blueberries, banana, protein, cinnamon, ground flax seed,
PB & J
Acai, strawberries, blueberries, peanut butter, almond milk
Pitaya Smoothie
dragon fruit (pitaya), banana, orange juice, goji berries, turmeric
Aloha Acai Bowl
acai sorbet topped with lots of coconut, pineapple, banana, strawberries, goji berries and chia seeds
Peanut Butter Acai Bowl
acai sorbet topped with oat and honey granola, peanut butter, strawberries and banana and sprinkled with coconut
Latte
Pesto Panini$4.99
Olympic Gold
almond milk, peanut butter, granola, banana, protein
Morning Buzz
Iced coffee blended with reishi mushroom, banana, protein, cinnamon and dates
Location

Long Beach CA

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
