Portfolio Fit
Portfolio Fit is a coffee and smoothie bar located in Belmont Shore, just steps off the beach, adjacent to Iconix Fitness. We specialize in protein shakes, smoothies, coffee, acai bowls and small healthy bites! Come by and check us out!
4101 East Olympic Plaza
Popular Items
Location
4101 East Olympic Plaza
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Firkin Pub & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Taco Shore
Come and enjoy!
Panxa Cocina
Come in and enjoy!
taste wine-beer-kitchen
Thank you Shopping at Olives!!