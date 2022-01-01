Portland restaurants you'll love
Portland's top cuisines
Must-try Portland restaurants
More about Brownstone Park
Brownstone Park
161 Brownstone Avenue, Portland
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger Combo
|$9.75
Comes with a side of fries and a fountain soda
|Bottled Soda
|$2.50
Your choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Orange, GingerAle, Lemonade, Red Powerade, Blue Powderade, XXX Vitamin Water or Dragon Fruit Vitamin Water.
|Steak & Cheese Combo
|$11.00
Comes with a side of fries and a fountain soda
More about Farrell's Restaurant
Farrell's Restaurant
245 Marlborough St., Portland
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
|Philly Egg Rolls
|$12.00
|Traditional Burger
|$14.00
More about Burger Heaven and Smooth Acai
Burger Heaven and Smooth Acai
870 Portland-Cobalt Road, Portland
|Popular items
|Cali Burger
|$18.99
Tavern burger with avocado, hell's bacon, jalapenos, and jack cheese
|Founding Fathers
|$14.99
Tavern cheeseburger with American cheese
|Double Cheeseburger Special
|$10.99
Two junior patties served on a potato roll with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion.