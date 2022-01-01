Bacon cheeseburgers in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Burger Heaven and Smooth Acai
Burger Heaven and Smooth Acai
870 Portland-Cobalt Road, Portland
|The Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$16.99
Tavern burger with bacon and cheddar
|Peanut Butter Bacon Banana Burger
|$17.99
Yes you read that right! Tavern burger with peanut butter, bacon and bananas
|Heaven's Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$17.99
Tavern burger with Pecanwood bacon and cheddar cheese
More about The Pub at PGC
The Pub at PGC
169 Bartlett Street, Portland
|Bacon Charred Shishito Burger
|$16.00
Shredded lettuce, lime creme, jalapenos, charred shishito pepper, bacon & monterey jack cheese on a brioche bun
|Irish Cheddar Bacon Burger
|$16.00
Bacon, Guinness caramelized onions, pickles, cheddar cheese, grain mustard, Jameson whiskey glaze on a brioche bun