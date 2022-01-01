Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Farrell's Restaurant image

 

Farrell's Restaurant

245 Marlborough St., Portland

Avg 4.3 (383 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
More about Farrell's Restaurant
Burger Heaven and Smooth Acai image

 

Burger Heaven and Smooth Acai

870 Portland-Cobalt Road, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Power Wrap$13.99
Grilled chicken in a gluten friendly, vegan wrap with colored kale, shredded brussels, red and Napa cabbage, carrots, radicchio ,broccoli stalks, kohlrabi, strawberries, blueberries, and roasted pepitas tossed in citrus yuzu dressing (NO LTO) (GF)
More about Burger Heaven and Smooth Acai
Restaurant banner

 

The Pub at PGC

169 Bartlett Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blacken Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, pecorino romano & caesar dressing
More about The Pub at PGC

