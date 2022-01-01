Waffles in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve waffles
More about Farrell's Restaurant & Caterers - 245 Marlborough Street - Portland, CT 06480 - 860-342-4589
Farrell's Restaurant & Caterers - 245 Marlborough Street - Portland, CT 06480 - 860-342-4589
245 Marlborough St., Portland
|Chicken & Waffles
|$19.00
More about Burger Heaven / Smooth Acai
Burger Heaven / Smooth Acai
870 Portland-Cobalt Road, Portland
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.99
5 Crispy chicken tenders with a Liege style waffle and syrup
|Build your own waffle
|$3.99
|Nutella waffle
|$7.99
Liege style waffle with Nutella, bananas, strawberries, and whipped cream.