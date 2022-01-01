Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve waffles

Farrell's Restaurant image

 

Farrell's Restaurant & Caterers - 245 Marlborough Street - Portland, CT 06480 - 860-342-4589

245 Marlborough St., Portland

Avg 4.3 (383 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$19.00
More about Farrell's Restaurant & Caterers - 245 Marlborough Street - Portland, CT 06480 - 860-342-4589
Burger Heaven and Smooth Acai image

 

Burger Heaven / Smooth Acai

870 Portland-Cobalt Road, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$14.99
5 Crispy chicken tenders with a Liege style waffle and syrup
Build your own waffle$3.99
Nutella waffle$7.99
Liege style waffle with Nutella, bananas, strawberries, and whipped cream.
More about Burger Heaven / Smooth Acai

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Chicken Wraps

Cobb Salad

Chili

Cheese Fries

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Nachos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Portland to explore

Middletown

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Middlefield

No reviews yet

Marlborough

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (618 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (970 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston