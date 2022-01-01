Portland restaurants you'll love

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Portland

Portland's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Bagels
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Portland restaurants

Broken Arrow image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Broken Arrow

545 Congress Street, Portland

Avg 5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cavatelli with Oxtail$14.00
Handmade Cavatelli made fresh daily served with braised oxtail and finished with cured egg-yolk and fresh oregano.
Kale and Citrus Salad
Kale and seasonal citrus with black olive crumble, pickled fennel, and poppy seed + buttermilk dressing.
Polenta with Braised Pork Ragu$15.00
Creamed Corn Polenta with braised pork and sweet onions in red wine ragu, collard greens
More about Broken Arrow
Hugo's Restaurant image

 

Hugo's Restaurant

88 Middle Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Napa Kim Chi$5.00
1 cup
Chili Crisp$8.00
1 cup
Charcuterie$30.00
selection of meats, pickles, mustard and crackers
More about Hugo's Restaurant
Terlingua image

SOUPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Terlingua

40 washington avenue, Portland

Avg 4.7 (768 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BRISKET$18.00
avocado salsa/vidalia onions/queso chihuahua/cilantro
CHICKEN$15.00
corn tortillas, queso, chihuahua, avocado, pico de gallo
CARNITAS$16.00
smoked & chopped/flour tortillas/cotija/onions/spicy taco sauce/cilantro
More about Terlingua
The Holy Donut image

 

The Holy Donut

177 Commercial St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Assorted Dozen$24.35
Pre-Assorted Dozen Donuts with our selection of favorites.
Vegan Vanilla$2.67
Vegan Pomegranate$2.67
More about The Holy Donut
Banner pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Two Fat Cats Bakery

195 Lancaster, Portland

Avg 4.1 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 Ginger molasses cookies$9.00
6 pack of fresh baked chewy ginger molasses cookies
Gingerbread & Vanilla Whoopie Pies$3.75
Ginger spiced whoopie cakes with a vanilla buttercream filling
9" Blueberry Pie$27.00
The ideal Maine pie: famous wild Maine blueberries tossed with a sprinkle of sugar and warm spices.
More about Two Fat Cats Bakery
Lupita's Taqueria image

 

Lupita's Taqueria

15 exchange street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chips and Guacamole$6.00
Street Corn$5.50
Shrimp - Ceviche style with slaw and avocado$6.50
More about Lupita's Taqueria
Rigby Yard image

TAPAS

Rigby Yard

50 Wharf Street, Portland

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sticky Ribs$10.00
Slow Roasted St Louis Pork Rib Tossed with Fresh Hoisin Sauce, serving of 4 Ribs
Cheese Tortellini$13.00
Cheese Tortellini, Prosciutto, Fresh Cream Nutmeg Finished with an Egg Liaison
Steak Frites$27.00
STEAK FRITES Grilled Wet Aged Sirloin with House- Made Chimichurry Demi-Glace, accompanied by our Signature Kennebec Fries
More about Rigby Yard
Eventide image

 

Eventide

86 Middle Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Battered Casco Bay Pollock$16.00
House Tartar, Lemon
Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich$14.00
Maple Chinese Mustard, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE, HOWEVER CROSS CONTAMINATION WITH THE FRYER EXISTS
Eventide Cheeseburger$14.00
American Cheese, Tallow Mayo, Pickled Red Onions, Iceberg Lettuce. Thin patty, will be cooked through, we do not cook to specific temperature. Also, does not come with fries!
More about Eventide
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro

608 Congress st, Portland

Avg 4.6 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Deep Fried Vegetarian Spring Rolls$7.50
stuffed with shiitake mushrooms, carrots, onion, cabbage, bean thread noodles, celery, and bamboo shoots and served with tamarind sauce (Vegan)
Pineapple Brown Rice$13.50
Jasmine brown rice stir-fried with pineapple, sunflower seeds, soy-meat, sweet corn, peas, carrots, scallions, and egg (Make it Gluten-Free by substituting tamari for our brown sauce and tofu for the soy-meat) (Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
Thai Ginger Noodles$13.50
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, ginger, broccoli, carrots, onions, snow peas, scallions, and egg (Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
More about Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro
The Independent Ice Company image

 

The Independent Ice Company

52 Wharf Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Chop$28.00
Bershire Pork Chop Char-grilled with Thyme Garlic, White Wine, Brown Butter & Spices, Served with House-Made Risotto and Apple Chutney
Shaved Sirloin and Cheese Hoagie with Kennebec Fries$19.00
Prime Shaved Sirloin with Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Red & Green Peppers with Melted American Cheese in a Fresh Baked Hoagie Roll
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich with Kennebec Fries$18.00
All Natural Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Batter, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sriracha Aioli, Caramelized Shallots
More about The Independent Ice Company
The Thirsty Pig image

 

The Thirsty Pig

37 Exchange Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.00
Served with carrots, celery and corn chips
Viking Dog$6.00
Caramelized onions, bacon & cheddar cheese, thai aioli, bbq
Pretzel$6.00
Warm soft pretzel covered with butter and salted, served with honey mustard and beer cheese
More about The Thirsty Pig
Amato's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's

1379 Washington Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Club Wrap$9.95
bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo
Large Chicken Parmigiana$9.50
breaded tenders + our signature sauce
Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich$6.50
ham, cheese, all the veggies
More about Amato's
Other Side Diner image

 

Other Side Diner

500 Washington Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Beef Benedict$16.00
w/ roasted tomatoes, hollandaise & hash brown
Greek Dougnuts$6.00
walnut cinnamon crumble and honey syrup
Ched Spin Omelette$14.00
w/ toast & hash brown
More about Other Side Diner
Ri Ra image

 

Ri Ra

72 Commercial St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Burger$18.00
Smashed prime beef patty, cooked through, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, butter toasted brioche bun
Crispy Chicken Sando$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, gluten free breading, Duke’s mayo, shredded iceberg, pickled red onions, maple butter, jalapenos, pressed ciabatta
Chicken Bites$15.00
Fried gluten-free buttermilk-battered all-natural chicken, celery sticks, house made ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Tossed in mild (GF) , Guinness BBQ, Jameson Ginger glaze (GF), sweet chili (GF) or Carolina Gold BBQ (GF)
More about Ri Ra
Uncharted Tea image

 

Uncharted Tea

662 Congress Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Atlantis$4.25
Matcha, Oatly, Simple Syrup, Boba
Poseidon$4.25
Honeydew, Green Tea, Strawberry Popping Boba
Siren$4.25
Strawberry, Jasmine Tea, Strawberry Popping Boba
More about Uncharted Tea
Radici image

PIZZA

Radici

52 Washington Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maialino$19.00
*SPECIAL* Our Pork Sausage, Taleggio Cheese, Radicchio, Caper Honey.
Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
Papà$18.00
Available only on Fridays. Trenton-Style Tomato Pie. Crushed Tomato, Mozzarella, Provolone, Our Pork Sausage. Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
Olive Oil Semifreddo$8.00
Our Semifreddo is similar to Ice Cream. Served To-Go with Lid. Toppings Served on the Side.
More about Radici
Shays Grill Pub image

 

Shays Grill Pub

18 Monument Square, ME

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Deep fried sweet & spicy chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, LTO,
side of ranch
Snack Attack Burger$7.50
Deep fried 4oz burger, american & cheddar, shredded lettuce, pickles, & burger sauce
Cowboy$15.00
Cheddar cheese, bacon, Captain Mowatt’s Bar Harbor-Que sauce (spicy), topped with crispy onion rings
More about Shays Grill Pub
Amato's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's

312 St. John Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Chicken Parmigiana$9.50
breaded tenders + our signature sauce
Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich$6.50
ham, cheese, all the veggies
Small All Natural Turkey Italian$7.25
built with all-natural turkey
More about Amato's
Kuno image

 

Kuno

166 Cumberland Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (1975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Wontons$8.00
Crab meat, cream cheese, scallion, wonton wrapper, sweet chili sauce.
Pad Thai chicken$14.50
Rice noodles, chicken, egg, bean sprout, tofu, chive, peanut, shallot, scallion, lime. (Gluten free)
Brussels Sprouts$8.50
Fried Brussels sprout tossed with green tomato sambal chili. (Vegan)(Gluten free)
More about Kuno
Boda image

TAPAS

Boda

671 Congress st, Portland

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Red Curry Jay$17.00
tofu, broccolini, red pepper, zucchini, green beans, summer squash, Thai basil, garlic, shallot, galangal, red chili w/ jasmine rice (V) + (GF)
Beef Panaeng$20.00
braised beef, salty + sweet panaeng curry, aromas of Thai basil + lime leaf w/ coconut cream + jasmine rice (GF)
Thai Sticky Rice Ball$4.00
soy, pepper, scallion, garlic (V) + (GF)
More about Boda
Coals image

 

Coals

118 Preble Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozz Sticks$12.00
with roasted tomato sauce
Arugula Salad$12.00
with grilled pineapple, red onion, pistachios and lemon poppy vinaigrette
Rustic$18.00
fontinella, mozzarella, fresh garlic, crimini mushrooms, grana padano and truffle oil
More about Coals
Other Side Deli - East Deering image

 

Other Side Deli - East Deering

164 Veranda St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel Egg Sandwich$5.50
Fried egg, choice of meat & cheese
Breakfast Burrito$6.00
Scrambled egg, potato, peppers, salsa & jack cheese
Italian$12.00
Salami, Mortadella, Pepperoni, Pepperoncini relish, Vinegar Peppers, LTPO, Provolone
More about Other Side Deli - East Deering
Bayside American Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bayside American Cafe

98 Portland Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (1774 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggs Benedict*$15.00
Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, on English muffin, house-made hollandaise sauce
Classic Two Egg Breakfast*$9.50
Two eggs any style, three-potato home fries. Choice of English muffin, Tuscan white, or honey wheat toast
House-made Corned Beef Hash*$22.00
Black Angus corned beef, three-potato home fries, onion, house blend of herbs and seasonings, two eggs any style. Choice of Tuscan white, honey wheat toast, English muffin
More about Bayside American Cafe
The Honey Paw image

 

The Honey Paw

78 Middle Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Kee Mao$18.00
wide rice noodle, dry-aged beef, cabbage, chilies, basil ***contains gluten and shellfish. Can be made gluten free, shellfish free and/or vegetarian upon request***
Fried Wings$14.00
lime, chili, coconut. ***contains fish sauce, dairy and gluten***
Mee Goreng$18.00
mien noodle, smoked pork, crab, bok choy, egg, ginger crab sambal. ***Contains shellfish, dairy, egg and gluten (Can ONLY omit dairy and/or egg. CANNOT BE MADE SHELLFISH OR GLUTEN FREE)***
More about The Honey Paw
The Front Room image

 

The Front Room

73 Congress Street, Portland

Avg 4.3 (1817 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burger$14.00
4oz. all natural beef // fried egg // bacon // cheddar // spicy mayo // shredded romaine // on English muffin
Short Rib$25.00
red wine braised beef // horseradish mashed potatoes // roasted red cabbage // braising jus
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
spicy mayo // bacon // pickles // shreds // ciabatta
More about The Front Room
Batson River Brewing & Distilling image

 

Batson River Brewing & Distilling

82 Hanover Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO SOUP$13.00
sourdough, mahon, gruyere, basil
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
Garlic Croutons | Parmesan | White Anchovy | Caesar Dressing
REUBEN$16.00
pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss, dijon, rye
More about Batson River Brewing & Distilling
Blake Orchard image

 

Blake Orchard

561 Forest Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Iced Matcha Latte$5.75
housemade vanilla almond mylk, matcha, raw honey.
Chocolate Nut Bowl$13.00
Your choice of mylk, frozen banana, raw cacao powder, honey roasted peanut butter, cinnamon blended smooth.
Topped with: grain-free granola, fresh berries, and housemade vegan chocolate sauce.
Raw Protein$10.00
Your choice of mylk, banana, gluten free oats, honey roasted peanut butter, raw cacao powder, local raw honey. Garnished with chopped almonds.
More about Blake Orchard
The Holy Donut image

DONUTS

The Holy Donut

194 Park Ave, Portland

Avg 5 (1090 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Assorted Dozen$24.35
Pre-Assorted Dozen Donuts with our selection of favorites.
Vegan Lemon$2.67
Vegan Pomegranate$2.67
More about The Holy Donut
Crispy Gai image

 

Crispy Gai

90 Exchange St., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hat Yai Fried Chicken$12.00
thighs and drums Thai pepper brined and fried extra crispy
*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
Pad See Ew$16.00
flat noodles, roasted pork, Chinese broccoli, basil
*NOT AVAILABLE VEGETARIAN/GLUTEN FREE*
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Hat Yai brined and fried crispy chicken thigh served on a Martin's sesame potato bun with your choice of:
Classic: kewpie mayo + iceberg lettuce
Spicy: spicy mayo + turmeric pickles
Bangkok Hot: dipped in our “Bangkok Hot Sauce” and seasoned with fermented bird’s eye chili salt. Served with turmeric pickles
More about Crispy Gai
Amato's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's

71 India Street, Portland

Avg 4.3 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Meatball Parmigiana$9.50
hearty, saucy, filling - this is the one
Small All Natural Turkey Italian$7.25
built with all-natural turkey
Large Chicken Parmigiana$9.50
breaded tenders + our signature sauce
More about Amato's
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Old Port

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

East Bayside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Bayside

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

South Portland

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Biddeford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Kennebunkport

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston