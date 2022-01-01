Portland restaurants you'll love
Portland's top cuisines
Must-try Portland restaurants
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Broken Arrow
545 Congress Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Cavatelli with Oxtail
|$14.00
Handmade Cavatelli made fresh daily served with braised oxtail and finished with cured egg-yolk and fresh oregano.
|Kale and Citrus Salad
Kale and seasonal citrus with black olive crumble, pickled fennel, and poppy seed + buttermilk dressing.
|Polenta with Braised Pork Ragu
|$15.00
Creamed Corn Polenta with braised pork and sweet onions in red wine ragu, collard greens
Hugo's Restaurant
88 Middle Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Napa Kim Chi
|$5.00
1 cup
|Chili Crisp
|$8.00
1 cup
|Charcuterie
|$30.00
selection of meats, pickles, mustard and crackers
SOUPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Terlingua
40 washington avenue, Portland
|Popular items
|BRISKET
|$18.00
avocado salsa/vidalia onions/queso chihuahua/cilantro
|CHICKEN
|$15.00
corn tortillas, queso, chihuahua, avocado, pico de gallo
|CARNITAS
|$16.00
smoked & chopped/flour tortillas/cotija/onions/spicy taco sauce/cilantro
The Holy Donut
177 Commercial St, Portland
|Popular items
|Assorted Dozen
|$24.35
Pre-Assorted Dozen Donuts with our selection of favorites.
|Vegan Vanilla
|$2.67
|Vegan Pomegranate
|$2.67
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Two Fat Cats Bakery
195 Lancaster, Portland
|Popular items
|6 Ginger molasses cookies
|$9.00
6 pack of fresh baked chewy ginger molasses cookies
|Gingerbread & Vanilla Whoopie Pies
|$3.75
Ginger spiced whoopie cakes with a vanilla buttercream filling
|9" Blueberry Pie
|$27.00
The ideal Maine pie: famous wild Maine blueberries tossed with a sprinkle of sugar and warm spices.
Lupita's Taqueria
15 exchange street, Portland
|Popular items
|Chips and Guacamole
|$6.00
|Street Corn
|$5.50
|Shrimp - Ceviche style with slaw and avocado
|$6.50
TAPAS
Rigby Yard
50 Wharf Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Sticky Ribs
|$10.00
Slow Roasted St Louis Pork Rib Tossed with Fresh Hoisin Sauce, serving of 4 Ribs
|Cheese Tortellini
|$13.00
Cheese Tortellini, Prosciutto, Fresh Cream Nutmeg Finished with an Egg Liaison
|Steak Frites
|$27.00
STEAK FRITES Grilled Wet Aged Sirloin with House- Made Chimichurry Demi-Glace, accompanied by our Signature Kennebec Fries
Eventide
86 Middle Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Battered Casco Bay Pollock
|$16.00
House Tartar, Lemon
|Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$14.00
Maple Chinese Mustard, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE, HOWEVER CROSS CONTAMINATION WITH THE FRYER EXISTS
|Eventide Cheeseburger
|$14.00
American Cheese, Tallow Mayo, Pickled Red Onions, Iceberg Lettuce. Thin patty, will be cooked through, we do not cook to specific temperature. Also, does not come with fries!
SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro
608 Congress st, Portland
|Popular items
|Deep Fried Vegetarian Spring Rolls
|$7.50
stuffed with shiitake mushrooms, carrots, onion, cabbage, bean thread noodles, celery, and bamboo shoots and served with tamarind sauce (Vegan)
|Pineapple Brown Rice
|$13.50
Jasmine brown rice stir-fried with pineapple, sunflower seeds, soy-meat, sweet corn, peas, carrots, scallions, and egg (Make it Gluten-Free by substituting tamari for our brown sauce and tofu for the soy-meat) (Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
|Thai Ginger Noodles
|$13.50
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, ginger, broccoli, carrots, onions, snow peas, scallions, and egg (Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
The Independent Ice Company
52 Wharf Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Pork Chop
|$28.00
Bershire Pork Chop Char-grilled with Thyme Garlic, White Wine, Brown Butter & Spices, Served with House-Made Risotto and Apple Chutney
|Shaved Sirloin and Cheese Hoagie with Kennebec Fries
|$19.00
Prime Shaved Sirloin with Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Red & Green Peppers with Melted American Cheese in a Fresh Baked Hoagie Roll
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich with Kennebec Fries
|$18.00
All Natural Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Batter, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sriracha Aioli, Caramelized Shallots
The Thirsty Pig
37 Exchange Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$10.00
Served with carrots, celery and corn chips
|Viking Dog
|$6.00
Caramelized onions, bacon & cheddar cheese, thai aioli, bbq
|Pretzel
|$6.00
Warm soft pretzel covered with butter and salted, served with honey mustard and beer cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's
1379 Washington Avenue, Portland
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Club Wrap
|$9.95
bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo
|Large Chicken Parmigiana
|$9.50
breaded tenders + our signature sauce
|Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich
|$6.50
ham, cheese, all the veggies
Other Side Diner
500 Washington Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Braised Beef Benedict
|$16.00
w/ roasted tomatoes, hollandaise & hash brown
|Greek Dougnuts
|$6.00
walnut cinnamon crumble and honey syrup
|Ched Spin Omelette
|$14.00
w/ toast & hash brown
Ri Ra
72 Commercial St, Portland
|Popular items
|Pub Burger
|$18.00
Smashed prime beef patty, cooked through, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, butter toasted brioche bun
|Crispy Chicken Sando
|$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, gluten free breading, Duke’s mayo, shredded iceberg, pickled red onions, maple butter, jalapenos, pressed ciabatta
|Chicken Bites
|$15.00
Fried gluten-free buttermilk-battered all-natural chicken, celery sticks, house made ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Tossed in mild (GF) , Guinness BBQ, Jameson Ginger glaze (GF), sweet chili (GF) or Carolina Gold BBQ (GF)
Uncharted Tea
662 Congress Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Atlantis
|$4.25
Matcha, Oatly, Simple Syrup, Boba
|Poseidon
|$4.25
Honeydew, Green Tea, Strawberry Popping Boba
|Siren
|$4.25
Strawberry, Jasmine Tea, Strawberry Popping Boba
PIZZA
Radici
52 Washington Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Maialino
|$19.00
*SPECIAL* Our Pork Sausage, Taleggio Cheese, Radicchio, Caper Honey.
Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
|Papà
|$18.00
Available only on Fridays. Trenton-Style Tomato Pie. Crushed Tomato, Mozzarella, Provolone, Our Pork Sausage. Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
|Olive Oil Semifreddo
|$8.00
Our Semifreddo is similar to Ice Cream. Served To-Go with Lid. Toppings Served on the Side.
Shays Grill Pub
18 Monument Square, ME
|Popular items
|Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Deep fried sweet & spicy chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, LTO,
side of ranch
|Snack Attack Burger
|$7.50
Deep fried 4oz burger, american & cheddar, shredded lettuce, pickles, & burger sauce
|Cowboy
|$15.00
Cheddar cheese, bacon, Captain Mowatt’s Bar Harbor-Que sauce (spicy), topped with crispy onion rings
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's
312 St. John Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Large Chicken Parmigiana
|$9.50
breaded tenders + our signature sauce
|Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich
|$6.50
ham, cheese, all the veggies
|Small All Natural Turkey Italian
|$7.25
built with all-natural turkey
Kuno
166 Cumberland Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Crab Wontons
|$8.00
Crab meat, cream cheese, scallion, wonton wrapper, sweet chili sauce.
|Pad Thai chicken
|$14.50
Rice noodles, chicken, egg, bean sprout, tofu, chive, peanut, shallot, scallion, lime. (Gluten free)
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.50
Fried Brussels sprout tossed with green tomato sambal chili. (Vegan)(Gluten free)
TAPAS
Boda
671 Congress st, Portland
|Popular items
|Red Curry Jay
|$17.00
tofu, broccolini, red pepper, zucchini, green beans, summer squash, Thai basil, garlic, shallot, galangal, red chili w/ jasmine rice (V) + (GF)
|Beef Panaeng
|$20.00
braised beef, salty + sweet panaeng curry, aromas of Thai basil + lime leaf w/ coconut cream + jasmine rice (GF)
|Thai Sticky Rice Ball
|$4.00
soy, pepper, scallion, garlic (V) + (GF)
Coals
118 Preble Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Mozz Sticks
|$12.00
with roasted tomato sauce
|Arugula Salad
|$12.00
with grilled pineapple, red onion, pistachios and lemon poppy vinaigrette
|Rustic
|$18.00
fontinella, mozzarella, fresh garlic, crimini mushrooms, grana padano and truffle oil
Other Side Deli - East Deering
164 Veranda St, Portland
|Popular items
|Bagel Egg Sandwich
|$5.50
Fried egg, choice of meat & cheese
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.00
Scrambled egg, potato, peppers, salsa & jack cheese
|Italian
|$12.00
Salami, Mortadella, Pepperoni, Pepperoncini relish, Vinegar Peppers, LTPO, Provolone
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bayside American Cafe
98 Portland Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Eggs Benedict*
|$15.00
Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, on English muffin, house-made hollandaise sauce
|Classic Two Egg Breakfast*
|$9.50
Two eggs any style, three-potato home fries. Choice of English muffin, Tuscan white, or honey wheat toast
|House-made Corned Beef Hash*
|$22.00
Black Angus corned beef, three-potato home fries, onion, house blend of herbs and seasonings, two eggs any style. Choice of Tuscan white, honey wheat toast, English muffin
The Honey Paw
78 Middle Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Pad Kee Mao
|$18.00
wide rice noodle, dry-aged beef, cabbage, chilies, basil ***contains gluten and shellfish. Can be made gluten free, shellfish free and/or vegetarian upon request***
|Fried Wings
|$14.00
lime, chili, coconut. ***contains fish sauce, dairy and gluten***
|Mee Goreng
|$18.00
mien noodle, smoked pork, crab, bok choy, egg, ginger crab sambal. ***Contains shellfish, dairy, egg and gluten (Can ONLY omit dairy and/or egg. CANNOT BE MADE SHELLFISH OR GLUTEN FREE)***
The Front Room
73 Congress Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Burger
|$14.00
4oz. all natural beef // fried egg // bacon // cheddar // spicy mayo // shredded romaine // on English muffin
|Short Rib
|$25.00
red wine braised beef // horseradish mashed potatoes // roasted red cabbage // braising jus
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
spicy mayo // bacon // pickles // shreds // ciabatta
Batson River Brewing & Distilling
82 Hanover Street, Portland
|Popular items
|GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO SOUP
|$13.00
sourdough, mahon, gruyere, basil
|CAESAR SALAD
|$14.00
Garlic Croutons | Parmesan | White Anchovy | Caesar Dressing
|REUBEN
|$16.00
pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss, dijon, rye
Blake Orchard
561 Forest Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Lg Iced Matcha Latte
|$5.75
housemade vanilla almond mylk, matcha, raw honey.
|Chocolate Nut Bowl
|$13.00
Your choice of mylk, frozen banana, raw cacao powder, honey roasted peanut butter, cinnamon blended smooth.
Topped with: grain-free granola, fresh berries, and housemade vegan chocolate sauce.
|Raw Protein
|$10.00
Your choice of mylk, banana, gluten free oats, honey roasted peanut butter, raw cacao powder, local raw honey. Garnished with chopped almonds.
DONUTS
The Holy Donut
194 Park Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Assorted Dozen
|$24.35
Pre-Assorted Dozen Donuts with our selection of favorites.
|Vegan Lemon
|$2.67
|Vegan Pomegranate
|$2.67
Crispy Gai
90 Exchange St., Portland
|Popular items
|Hat Yai Fried Chicken
|$12.00
thighs and drums Thai pepper brined and fried extra crispy
*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
|Pad See Ew
|$16.00
flat noodles, roasted pork, Chinese broccoli, basil
*NOT AVAILABLE VEGETARIAN/GLUTEN FREE*
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Hat Yai brined and fried crispy chicken thigh served on a Martin's sesame potato bun with your choice of:
Classic: kewpie mayo + iceberg lettuce
Spicy: spicy mayo + turmeric pickles
Bangkok Hot: dipped in our “Bangkok Hot Sauce” and seasoned with fermented bird’s eye chili salt. Served with turmeric pickles
