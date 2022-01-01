Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve avocado toast

Bayside American Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bayside American Cafe

98 Portland Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (1774 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$15.00
Roasted garlic and black truffle avocado mash on grilled house toast, topped with soft poached eggs
More about Bayside American Cafe
Item pic

 

Nom Cafe - 23 Forest Avenue

23 Forest Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado toast$13.00
Avocado and poached egg on toast served with a side of salad
More about Nom Cafe - 23 Forest Avenue
Item pic

 

Friendly Toast Portland Maine - Portland, Maine

211 Fore Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sally's Avocado Toast$14.50
Our whole wheat toast loaded with avocado: One side served with arugula, a sunny side up egg & everything bagel aioli. The other with sliced tomato, cotija cheese, Chimichurri & pickled onions. Served with fresh fruit salad.
More about Friendly Toast Portland Maine - Portland, Maine
Restaurant banner

 

Rick's Lobby Cafe, LLC - 400 Congress Street

400 Congress Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$7.00
seasoned avocado and drizzle of chili oil on a slice of buttery toasted 7-grain
More about Rick's Lobby Cafe, LLC - 400 Congress Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

French Toast

Caesar Salad

Egg Rolls

Pork Belly

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Fried Pickles

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Old Port

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Bayside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Bayside

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

South Portland

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Biddeford

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kennebunkport

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1523 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston