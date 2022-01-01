Avocado toast in Portland
Bayside American Cafe
98 Portland Street, Portland
|Avocado Toast
|$15.00
Roasted garlic and black truffle avocado mash on grilled house toast, topped with soft poached eggs
Nom Cafe - 23 Forest Avenue
23 Forest Avenue, Portland
|Avocado toast
|$13.00
Avocado and poached egg on toast served with a side of salad
Friendly Toast Portland Maine - Portland, Maine
211 Fore Street, Portland
|Sally's Avocado Toast
|$14.50
Our whole wheat toast loaded with avocado: One side served with arugula, a sunny side up egg & everything bagel aioli. The other with sliced tomato, cotija cheese, Chimichurri & pickled onions. Served with fresh fruit salad.