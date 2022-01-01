Burritos in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve burritos
More about Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street
TAPAS
Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street
50 Wharf Street, Portland
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.50
Hot Breakfast Burrito
Egg, Cheese , Sautéed Veggies, Apple wood Smoked Bacon in a flour Tortilla
More about Other Side Deli - Veranda St
Other Side Deli - Veranda St
164 Veranda St, Portland
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
Scrambled egg, potato, peppers, salsa & jack cheese
More about Friendly Toast Portland Maine - Portland, Maine
Friendly Toast Portland Maine - Portland, Maine
211 Fore Street, Portland
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, Cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado-cilantro sauce & pico de gallo. Served with home fries.
|Megs American Burrito
|$15.00
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
A flour tortilla filled tofu, black beans, vegan cheese, vegan sausage, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado-cilantro sauce & pico de gallo. Served with home fries.