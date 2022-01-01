Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve burritos

TAPAS

Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street

50 Wharf Street, Portland

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Hot Breakfast Burrito
Egg, Cheese , Sautéed Veggies, Apple wood Smoked Bacon in a flour Tortilla
More about Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street
Other Side Deli - Veranda St

164 Veranda St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Scrambled egg, potato, peppers, salsa & jack cheese
More about Other Side Deli - Veranda St
Friendly Toast Portland Maine - Portland, Maine

211 Fore Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, Cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado-cilantro sauce & pico de gallo. Served with home fries.
Megs American Burrito$15.00
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$16.00
A flour tortilla filled tofu, black beans, vegan cheese, vegan sausage, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado-cilantro sauce & pico de gallo. Served with home fries.
More about Friendly Toast Portland Maine - Portland, Maine

