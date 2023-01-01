Cappuccino in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about LB Kitchen
LB Kitchen
255 Congress St, Portland
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Espresso. Single Origin Rwanda. Tasting Notes: Caramel + Cream
More about The Holy Donut - Commercial Street
The Holy Donut - Commercial Street
177 Commercial St, Portland
|Small Cappuccino
|$3.49
|Medium Cappuccino
|$4.19
|Large Cappuccino
|$5.19
More about Radici - Una Pizzeria
PIZZA
Radici - Una Pizzeria
52 Washington Ave, Portland
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
Double Espresso with foamed whole milk. Served in a to-go cup with lid. Sweetners available at pick-up.
More about Lenora
Lenora
2 Portland Square, Portland
|CAPPUCCINO
|$4.50
espresso w/ a little steamed milk and foam
More about The Holy Donut - Park Ave
DONUTS
The Holy Donut - Park Ave
194 Park Ave, Portland
|Small Cappuccino
|$3.49
|Medium Cappuccino
|$4.19
|Large Cappuccino
|$5.19