Cappuccino in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve cappuccino

Item pic

 

LB Kitchen

255 Congress St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso. Single Origin Rwanda. Tasting Notes: Caramel + Cream
More about LB Kitchen
The Holy Donut image

 

The Holy Donut - Commercial Street

177 Commercial St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Cappuccino$3.49
Medium Cappuccino$4.19
Large Cappuccino$5.19
More about The Holy Donut - Commercial Street
Item pic

PIZZA

Radici - Una Pizzeria

52 Washington Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.50
Double Espresso with foamed whole milk. Served in a to-go cup with lid. Sweetners available at pick-up.
More about Radici - Una Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Lenora

2 Portland Square, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAPPUCCINO$4.50
espresso w/ a little steamed milk and foam
More about Lenora
The Holy Donut image

DONUTS

The Holy Donut - Park Ave

194 Park Ave, Portland

Avg 5 (1090 reviews)
Takeout
Small Cappuccino$3.49
Medium Cappuccino$4.19
Large Cappuccino$5.19
More about The Holy Donut - Park Ave
Forage Market Portland image

 

Forage

123 Washington Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino 8oz$4.25
More about Forage

