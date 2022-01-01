Chicken salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's
1379 Washington Avenue, Portland
|Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap
|$8.75
mixed with celery + mayo
|Small Chicken Salad Italian
|$7.50
mixed + made with all white meat
|Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
|$9.75
FRENCH FRIES
Other Side Diner
500 Washington Ave, Portland
|Chicken Salad Curry Melt
|$15.00
with cheddar on white bread.
W/ Fries
Ri Ra
72 Commercial St, Portland
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, house wing sauce, romaine, shredded carrots, diced celery, tomatoes, red onion, homemade blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, roasted peppers, red onion, Greek olives, cherry tomatoes, local feta, pepperoncinis, cucumbers, anchovy & black pepper croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
Other Side Deli - East Deering
164 Veranda St, Portland
|Chicken Salad
|$14.00
House made chicken salad on a toasted baguette, you choose the toppings
