Chicken salad in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's

1379 Washington Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap$8.75
mixed with celery + mayo
Small Chicken Salad Italian$7.50
mixed + made with all white meat
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad$9.75
Other Side Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Other Side Diner

500 Washington Ave, Portland

Avg 4.1 (63 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Curry Melt$15.00
with cheddar on white bread.
W/ Fries
Item pic

 

Ri Ra

72 Commercial St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, house wing sauce, romaine, shredded carrots, diced celery, tomatoes, red onion, homemade blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)
Greek Chicken Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, roasted peppers, red onion, Greek olives, cherry tomatoes, local feta, pepperoncinis, cucumbers, anchovy & black pepper croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's

312 St. John Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap$8.75
mixed with celery + mayo
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad$9.75
Small Chicken Salad Italian$7.50
mixed + made with all white meat
Other Side Deli - East Deering image

 

Other Side Deli - East Deering

164 Veranda St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$14.00
House made chicken salad on a toasted baguette, you choose the toppings
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's

71 India Street, Portland

Avg 4.3 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap$8.75
mixed with celery + mayo
Small Chicken Salad Italian$7.50
mixed + made with all white meat
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad$9.75
Restaurant banner

 

Rick's Lobby Cafe, LLC

400 Congress Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.00
Chicken salad, American, lettuce, pickles, Dijon, white wrap
Chicken Salad$11.00
House made chicken salad, cheddar, romaine, pickles, served on toasted marble rye
